Dog found clinging to life 20 hours after owner killed in shooting at Virginia home

RICHMOND, Va. - A dog that was shot alongside its owner inside a Virginia home over the weekend is struggling to stay alive.

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) said Monday that a German shepherd named Luca had been shot alongside its owner inside their Richmond home.

The dog and owner were reportedly not found until more than 20 hours after the shooting, RACC said in a Facebook post.

RACC says the owner of the dog died as a result of his injuries in the shooting.

“It’s a miracle that he [Luca] survived; we need another miracle to save him,” the group said. “Diagnostics show bullet fragments around his head and neck but we can’t determine how much of the spine is affected without further imaging.”

“His prognosis is guarded at best, but we can’t give up until we’ve tried everything we can to help him,” RACC said of Luca’s condition Monday.

The Richmond Police Department said officers were not looking for any suspects in the shooting, according to local news outlets.

You can help by donating at this link to the center to support the cost of his medical care.