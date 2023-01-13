Watch Now
Dog owners dream: Park & restaurant taphouse combo opening in Virginia Beach

Posted at 12:18 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 12:22:44-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Road’s newest upcoming doggie destination is coming to Virginia Beach!

Pups and Pints is Virginia Beach’s first dog park, restaurant and tap house combo.

The indoor and outdoor facility will be designed for year-round play for dogs and their owners to enjoy with approximately two acres for your furry friend to run free, taps with your favorite local brews, craft cocktails and a kitchen full of pup-inspired bites.

Pups and Pints has an anticipated opening of March 2023.

