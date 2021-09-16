Dogs from Hurricane Ida-ravished areas now up for adoption in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk SPCA is now housing transfers from the Gulf Coast, in an effort to help free space in shelters in Louisiana and Mississippi.

An emergency pet-rescue flight operated by the nonprofit group Wings of Rescue picked up nearly 140 adoptable cats and dogs from shelters in Mississippi and Louisiana. On Saturday, the plane landed at the Hampton Roads Executive Airport in Chesapeake where 15 dogs were taken by the Norfolk SPCA. The Richmond SPCA took 20 cats. The plane then went on to partner shelters in Maine and Pennsylvania.

According to Wings of Rescue, the animals are being flown to safety in order to clear space and resources in areas particularly hard hit by Hurricane Ida, which passed through parts of Mississippi and Louisiana over the weekend of August 28 and 29.

“Seeing these pets who were at risk of being euthanized, then a couple of days after the flight, maybe even as soon as one day after the flight, seeing them on somebody’s couch - that never gets old,” said Ric Browde, President and CEO of Wings of Rescue.

Kimberly Sherlaw, Executive Director of Norfolk SPCA, says the shelter typically has about 100 adoptable animals including dogs, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs. She said the recent transfers have been examined by a vet and are being microchipped and vaccinated, if needed. They'll also be spayed or neutered if they haven't been already.

The Norfolk SPCA is located at 916 Ballentine Boulevard. Adoption hours are from 1 – 4:30 p.m. daily except they’re closed on Tuesdays.

