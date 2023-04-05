Dolphin stuck in Bennett’s Creek; Va. Aquarium team working on bringing it back to ocean

SUFFOLK, Va. — A team from the Virginia Aquarium is trying to get a dolphin back to the ocean after being stuck in Bennett’s Creek for about a month.

Alexander Costidis, senior scientist on the Virginia Beach aquarium’s Stranding Response team, says that they are continuing to work closely with NOAA and other agency partners to monitor the dolphin.

The team is developing a plan to capture the dolphin, which is not something they have experience with. Caryl Thompson with the Virginia Aquarium explained that for the safety of the staff and the dolphin, they're making sure all partnering agencies needed are able to be there to assist.

Dolphins are known to swim up Bennett’s Creek as it is a tributary of the Nansemond River.

The dolphin could have gotten stuck in freshwater due to several different factors, but as of right now, it’s impossible to know what happened in this case.

We will update this article when we learn more.

Stay with News 3 for updates.