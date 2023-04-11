Dolphin stuck in Bennett’s Creek for more than a month in Suffolk has ‘moved on’

SUFFOLK, Va. — The dolphin that was found stuck in the Bennett’s Creek has now “moved on.”

The City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescues posted on Facebook Tuesday say that they, along with the Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Team, NOAA and Sea World, confirmed that the dolphin is no longer in the creek.

Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Team notified Suffolk police that the dolphin has left the area "on its own accord."

TRENDING:Newport News prosecutors want special grand jury to investigate shooting of Richneck Elem. teacher

The dolphin was stuck in Bennett's Creek for a little over a month.

Alexander Costidis, senior scientist on the Virginia Beach aquarium’s Stranding Response team, worked closely with NOAA and other agency partners to monitor the dolphin during that time.

The team was developing a plan to capture the dolphin, which wass not something they had experience with.

But on Tuesday, the dolphin was said to have left the creek on its own.