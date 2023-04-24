Dominion Energy partners with SITW to help Norfolk family

NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy is partnering with Something in the Water to help a Norfolk family in need.

Dominion Energy's EnergyShare program, along with Something in the Water, will provide free energy-efficiency upgrades to the three-bedroom home that the Norfolk couple lives in with their seven children, and an eighth on the way.

Atlantic Spray Systems will be working on HVAC repair or replacement, refrigerator replacement, front door replacement, weatherstripping and more.

Dominion Energy volunteers will also be helping to repair some minor issues around the home, like front porch and fence issues.

Dominion Energy says weatherizing helps reduce the costs of heating and cooling, which they say is the largest part of a home's energy demands.