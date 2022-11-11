Dominion Energy readying for remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dominion Energy officials said they are ready and prepared for the remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole to impact the area. The storm left a path of destruction in Florida, and it was first hurricane to make landfall in November in the U.S. in nearly 40 years.

The storm has since weakened to a tropical storm as it moves north. The threat of severe weather now stretching across other states.

Although it hasn’t hit Hampton Roads yet, Bonita Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, said they have beefed up staffing. Their offices are ready to go with several trucks.

"We have tripled up in the coastal areas of Virginia Beach, parts of the peninsula, the Outer Banks. Those areas are the greatest risk for power outages," Harris said.

They’ll be on the lookout for downed power lines that could be live and deadly.

"We ask you to be extra careful about down powerlines," Harris said. "Stay at least 30 feet away from them and call us immediately so we can send a crew out to make it safe."

Harris shared some tips for dominion energy’s customers.

"The quickest way to track outages is right from your smartphone. We encourage everyone to download our dominion energy app," Harris said.

Residents are encouraged to report downed power lines.