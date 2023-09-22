Dominion Energy says stay away from downed lines, crews prepare for outage response

NORFOLK, Va. — On Friday, Dominion Energy crews stocked up with additional supplies to respond to storm damage. Prior to the storm, employees, and equipment were moved across Eastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina.

This is part of a preventative measure for downed trees and outages includes grid hardening before a storm. This means using different types of equipment that can withstand harsher weather. For example, power poles that are wider in diameter and deeper in the ground are used. Fiberglass cross arms that can handle tougher and higher wind speeds are also utilized for this type of weather. Cherise Newsome with Dominion Energy says the mixture of winds, heavy rain, and storm surges are expected during tropical storms and can cause demand.

"That sort of weather can make the ground really wet and trees can start to fall trees. Tree limbs are the number one cause of outages, especially in tropical storms. Tropical storms also will kick up that salt water which can affect lines.

Dominion Energy says self-contamination can cause fires and sparks in the lines.

Power outages can be monitoredon their website.

Crews are asking customers to be patient and wait for their assistance if you do have an outage.