Dominion Energy to lease 72 acres of Portsmouth Marine Terminal, accelerating Virginia's offshore wind industry

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Port of Virginia has reached an agreement to lease a portion of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal to Dominion Energy, allowing the company 72 acres of the deep-water, multi-use terminal to stage and pre-assemble wind turbines.

This agreement dramatically accelerates the largest commercial clean energy offshore wind development in the United States.

The foundations and turbines assembled at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal will be installed 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach. When they are installed, they will produce more than 2,600 megawatts of clean, renewable energy - enough to power up to 660,000 homes.

“This announcement is yet another milestone toward making Virginia the national leader in offshore wind power,” Governor Ralph Northam said in a statement. “The Commonwealth and Dominion Energy are standing together to promote clean energy, reduce carbon emissions, create jobs, and build a new American industry on the East Coast of the United States.”

The agreement comes just 18 months after Northam signed into law the Virginia Clean Economy Act, cementing Virginia’s commitment to clean and renewable energy. The law sets a target of 2034 for producing at least 5,200 megawatts of energy through offshore wind, and a target of 2045 for achieving 100 percent carbon-free energy production.

