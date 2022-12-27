Donations needed: Norfolk SPCA working to keep animals warm after boiler damaged

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk SPCA needs help after a pipe burst above the building’s boiler room, temporarily knocking out water and heat.

The pets and volunteers are fine and although everything is back up and running, the SPCA says the damage is a major financial setback.

Volunteers and staff spent their Christmas night cleaning up the mess, a good Samaritan helped shut off the water, and then Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to investigate smoke after crews turned the boiler back on.

Over the next few days, the SPCA says they are in urgent need of blankets and bath towels to keep shelter animals warm and comfortable.

You can drop off towels, bedding, or money at the SPCA on Ballentine Boulevard.

You can also donate money online at this link.