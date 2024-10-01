Legitimate organizations you can donate to for Hurricane Helene relief

NORFOLK, Va. — As images of utter devastation in North Carolina, Tennessee and other southeastern states surface, people are wanting to help.

Seeing communities underwater, without essential supplies, and families separated understandably pulls on heart strings. Unfortunately, scammers use people’s emotions to take their money.

So, before you donate make sure that you are giving to a real, verified organization.

Here are several nonprofits and businesses from our area that have stepped up to help:



Operation Blessing

While a dedicated disaster relief team from Operation Blessing is bringing relief in hard-hid Georgia, additional disaster relief staff from around the world have arrived in North Carolina, where unprecedented flooding has destroyed infrastructure and left thousands vulnerable without electricity, adequate safe drinking water, and access to food.

United Way

United Way Worldwide (UWW) today announced the activation of a Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. The fund will support United Way’s efforts in local communities to mobilize resources to meet the critical humanitarian needs and long-term recovery efforts.

Mercy Chefs

Ahead of the storm, Mercy Chefs provided meals to first responders and troops stationed in Bay County, FL. We’ve established our base of relief operations in Newberry, FL, delivering hot, chef-prepared meals to the hardest-hit areas like Crystal River, Cedar Key and Perry. A second response team is en route to Asheville, NC, to serve those left stranded and without basic necessities due to severe flooding.

The American Red Cross

People affected by Hurricane Helene need help now. We can't do this alone. You can help by making a financial donation, or an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767). Financial donations for Hurricane Helene enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. You can also text the word HELENE to 90999 to make a donation. If you want to make a difference in the lives of others, consider putting on a red vest and joining us. Visit redcross.org/volunteer to find out how you can support your community.

Hickory Ridge Farm

We will be filling the trailer and making trips to the Edenton, NC DOT station (113 Airport Drive Edenton, NC) from October 2-8 with donations for flood victims in Western North Carolina. The list of items for donations is specific so please be sure to bring items that are on the list.

The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command

The Salvation Army is also calling for community support to assist in these relief efforts. Monetary donations can be made through the organization's website allowing the organization to provide direct assistance to those in need in the wake of tragedy.



The Better Business Bureau recommends verifying the charity, donating directly on their website, and using a credit card.

Charity Navigator is also a good place to start when you are researching individual nonprofits.

Most are asking for financial donations at this point, but you can reach out to the organization directly to see where their biggest need is.