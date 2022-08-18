DOT cracking down on airline delays, cancellations with public meeting

The Department of Transportation is hosting an upcoming meeting to discuss possible changes to airlines that may be beneficial to frequent flyers.

A virtual meeting will be held proposing policy updates amid complaints over airline delays and cancellations. Health concerns due to the pandemic were also a part of the problem.

According to the DOT website, these are some of the significant changes that would acquire a credit or voucher for the customer’s inconvenience:

Changes that affect the departure and/or arrival times by three hours or more for a domestic flight or six hours or more for an international flight

Changes to the departure or arrival airport

Changes that increase the number of connections in the itinerary

Changes to the type of aircraft flown if it causes a significant downgrade in the air travel experience or amenities available onboard the flight

The proposal will also add that airlines that receive high government assistance will issue refunds instead of non-expiring travel credits.

The DOT is encouraging the public to submit comments to the Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee online meeting. To join, sign up here.