Downtown and Midtown Tunnel toll to increase at start of new year

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Tolls are set to increase at both the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels at the start of the new year.

Tolls will increase on January 1, 2022. Take a look below for 2022 toll increases based on time of day.

Elizabeth City Crossings

The tolls at the tunnels help pay for the continued finance, operations, and maintenance of the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels, the MLK Expressway, and about 51 lane miles of associated roadway. They also help repay the debt earned from the structural improvements and rehabilitation that ERC completed in 2017, including the construction of the new Midtown Tunnel westbound.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday a major expansion of the Toll Reduction Program.

This program will reduce tolls for those most impacted by the Downtown and Midtown Tunnel tolls.

Annual funding for this program will be provided by Elizabeth River Crossings. It will increase next year to more than $3.2 million and then grow 3.5 percent annually. Starting March 1, 2022, the additional funding can double the number of eligible participants and provide 50% toll discounts without a minimum trip requirement. This will result in savings of up to $650 on tolls per year.

The 2022 Toll Relief Program application period begins on December 1 and ends on February 15, 2022. Current participants must re-apply each year, and all applications must be completed in-person at an E-ZPass Customer Service Center in Portsmouth or Norfolk.