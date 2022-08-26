Downtown Norfolk prepares for a busy weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – Downtown Norfolk is preparing for a busy weekend with the summertime crowds on Granby Street, as well as the Jazz Festival at Town Point Park on both Friday and Saturday.

We’re working to find out more about Norfolk Police Department’s coverage plans for busy times like these...whether they’re getting additional assistance or pulling officers from other duties.

We know the Norfolk Police Department continues to have more than 200 vacancies, and former Police Chief Larry Boone recently told News 3 it’s putting a strain on the department.

The city has taken measures like adding more surveillance cameras. Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer recently called upon downtown businesses to make their own changes to help increase security.

It’s been just over five months since five people were shot on Granby Street. Three of them died.

News 3 is talking to downtown businesses about security and will update this story.