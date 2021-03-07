Menu

Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd's death

Jim Mone/AP
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers brushed off George Floyd's moans for help on the street outside a south Minneapolis grocery, the square remains a makeshift memorial for Floyd who died at the hand of police making an arrest. The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will begin with jury selection on March 8. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 8:38 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 20:38:58-05

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Dozens of people gathered in front of the Minnesota governor's mansion to demand accountability for police officers, days before a former Minneapolis officer is set to go on trial in the death of George Floyd.

Many of the roughly 150 people who demonstrated in Minnesota were relatives of others who died in encounters with police.

Similar protests were being organized in cities around the country ahead of the planned trial of Derek Chauvin.

Floyd died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck even though the Black man said he couldn't breathe. Jury selection begins Monday in Chauvin's trial.

