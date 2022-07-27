NORFOLK, Va. - Treat yourself and help local children find healing.

Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day returns on Thursday, July 28, when $1 from every Blizzard purchase goes to a Children's Miracle Network hospital.

Mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen says its 14 area locations will donate directly to Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters in Norfolk.

This year, donations support CHKD's Mental Health Initiative.

“I personally have some things in my family that pushed me harder towards mental health. One of the big things I'm hearing and seeing is what the Children’s Hospital is doing at the Children’s Pavilion that just opened. It’s just incredible, the kind of dedication that they’re having towards the kids," said Matthew Bean, Director of Marketing for Mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen.

Miracle Treat Day is part of a larger pledge by Mid-Atlantic Dairy Queen to donate $5 million to CHKD over ten years.