Dr. Javaid Perwaiz sentenced to nearly 60 years after being convicted of performing unnecessary medical procedures on women at his OB-GYN clinic

NORFOLK, Va. - The U.S. District Court for the Eastern Court of Virginia sentenced a former Chesapeake doctor to nearly 60 years after he was convicted of performing unnecessary surgeries at his OB-GYN medical practice.

Dr. Javaid Perwaiz was convicted of performing unnecessary medical procedures, including performing hysterectomies and removing ovaries, without his patients knowing or consenting at his OB-GYN medical practice. He also allegedly filed false claims regarding those procedures to health care benefit programs.

In 2020, a federal grand jury returned a 62-count indictment charging Perwaiz with 26 counts of health care fraud, 33 counts of making false statements relating to health care matters, and three counts of aggravated identity theft for misconduct that allegedly took place between 2010 and November 2019.

Perwaiz was found guilty on 51 of 62 counts of health care fraud and false statements.

On Tuesday, the judge gave Perwaiz the maximum sentencing for health care fraud charges and charges pertaining to bodily harm to patients after hearing witness statements from several patients.

Perwaiz did not speak during his sentencing hearing.

The judge called the crime overwhelming and disturbing with Perwaiz having no remorse at all.

Perwaiz's lawyers told the court he maintains his innocence.

