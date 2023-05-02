Watch Now
Drive Safe Hampton Roads offering free sober rides for Cinco de Mayo

Posted at 11:58 AM, May 02, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is offering free or reduced fare rides to drivers in Hampton Roads for Cinco de Mayo.

DSHR is sponsoring 757 Sober Ride, powered by Lyft, from 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5 to 4 a.m. Saturday, May 6.

During the offered time, area residents 21 and older celebrating with alcohol can download the Lyft app and enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app's "payment" tab to receive their no-cost safe transportation home.

If your ride is more than $15, you may have to pay money, according to DSHR.

The promo code will be posted at 3 p.m. on Friday here.

