Driver charged in work zone crash on I-64, hours before fatal work zone crash in Norfolk

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A driver was charged in a work zone crash on I-64, hours before another crash in a work zone resulted in a fatality.

Sometime between 11 and 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, there was a two-vehicle crash involving a SWZ (Smart Work Zone) crash truck on I-64 westbound at the 284.5 mile marker right around the Norfolk/Virginia Beach line.

Virginia State Police confirmed to News 3 Wednesday that the driver of a PT Cruiser hit the back of the work truck, which was at the entrance of the work zone.

Both of the people involved suffered injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities say the driver of the PT Cruiser was charged in the crash.

This incident happened just hours before another crash involving a 2020 International Sweeper Truck and a Ford Fusion in the westbound lanes of I-64 west of Granby Street. The male driver of the Fusion was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries, and the female passenger died upon impact. The driver of the sweeper truck was not hurt.

In the latter incident, construction crews were working on the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project that is taking place on I-64, from I-564 in Norfolk to just west of Mallory Street in Hampton.

Drivers are reminded to be mindful and considerate of the speed limit, cones, barriers and the people in the construction zone.

