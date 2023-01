VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On New Year's Day, at around 7:12 a.m., the owner of a Tesla called Virginia Beach police because the car was stuck in the sand.

R. Hawkins A Tesla got stuck on the sand at the VB Oceanfront

Officers responded and assisted the driver by calling a tow truck for him.

Once the vehicle was removed from the sand, the owner was cited for driving on the beach and disobeying a highway sign.