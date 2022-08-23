Watch Now
Driver dies following Monday morning crash on Tidewater Drive

Posted at 6:11 PM, Aug 23, 2022
NORFOLK, Va — Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate a serious crash that has left a man dead.

Around 10:45 a.m., on August 22, officers responded to a call located on the block of 6900 Tidewater Drive.

The report stated two-car crashes with injuries. Both drivers were transported to the hospital.

One of the drivers, later identified as Ralph N. Bishop, 70, of Norfolk, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died as a result of those injuries.

The driver of the other car, a woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Norfolk Police Department’s Traffic Fatality Team.

