CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake fire and police responded to the 200 block of Oak Grove Run at 4:08 p.m. after a car reportedly ran into a home.

Police say the house was occupied by three people, none of which were hurt.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chesapeake Fire Department says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

