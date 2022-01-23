Driver slides on ice and crashes into utility pole

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The temperatures are dropping and the roads could get icy after Friday night's snowfall. Hampton Roads saw several inches of snow.

Some even enjoying the snow and sledding down hills.

"It’s awesome. So much fun. We were hoping for snow yesterday but I was worried when there wasn’t any. Then I woke up this morning and looked out the window and it’s all white," Abby Shomaker, a high school student said.

For Abby and her high school friends in Norfolk, their wish of snow was granted with a winter wonderland.

"It doesn’t snow very often so it's always worth it to take whatever opportunities you can," Elias Boise, a middle school student said.

"It’s really enjoyable. I think the last time we did it was about three or four years ago. It’s a locally known spot that this is one of the better hills," Luke Shomaker, a teen snow sledding down a hill said.

In Suffolk, the Public Works Department cleared major roadways Saturday morning. They tell News 3 they’ll have twenty-two trucks out on the road into the early Sunday morning hours treating secondary roads that don’t see as much traffic.

We caught up with a food delivery driver who says orders slowed down during Friday night’s snow.

"Between Uber eats and Instacart. We had a few orders then it just got really slow which was surprising for a Friday night. But tonight it seems to be a whole lot crazier so hopefully, it will be a lot better, an Uber Eats and Instacart deliverer said.