Drizzilicious mini rice cakes, popcorn recalled for undeclared peanut allergen

Snack Innovations Inc. issued a voluntary recall of several batches of Drizzilicious branded mini rice cakes and drizzled popcorn products due to an undeclared peanut residue.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the company said in a recall statement.

The company says the Drizzilicious products were distributed nationwide through retail store and online sites like Amazon. The products being recalled are listed below.

Snack Innovations Inc. says the products are packaged in Drizzilicious branded pillow bags and/or stand-up zip pouches and will have on of the lot codes listed above printed on the back of the bag.

"This voluntary recall was initiated as of the result of a recall that was initiated by one of our ingredient suppliers. Our supplier notified us that they discovered undeclared peanut residue in one of the sub-ingredients used in the process of making our products," says the company.

The company says no illnesses have been reported to date.

Snack Innovations Inc. says consumers who have a peanut allergy should not eat any remaining product and are "advised to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund."