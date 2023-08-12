Drone footage shows progress of HRBT Expansion Project

The HRBT Expansion Project was slated to be completed by 2025, but recently VDOT said they've fallen a year or so behind schedule.

Here's what we do know:



The project is about 50% done

The project has a price tag of nearly $4 billion

The expansion will allow for eight lanes of travel across the water

Boring started in April, and will create two new tunnels to carry eastbound traffic

VDOT officials gave us this drone footage from June showing the progress on the project.

See how it's going in the video above.