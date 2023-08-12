Watch Now
Drone footage shows progress of HRBT Expansion Project

Looking at the HRBT Expansion Project from a new perspective
Posted at 12:41 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 13:42:02-04

The HRBT Expansion Project was slated to be completed by 2025, but recently VDOT said they've fallen a year or so behind schedule.

Here's what we do know:

  • The project is about 50% done
  • The project has a price tag of nearly $4 billion
  • The expansion will allow for eight lanes of travel across the water
  • Boring started in April, and will create two new tunnels to carry eastbound traffic

VDOT officials gave us this drone footage from June showing the progress on the project.
