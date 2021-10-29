Early in-person voting ends Saturday in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - At the Registrar's Office on Friday morning, the rain came down as a line formed out to the sidewalk with people waiting to vote early.

Early in-person voting ends on Saturday in Virginia. More than 900,000 people have already voted either in-person or by mail, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The numbers have increased in the last week as early voting wraps up. "I think it's smart to do it early. Then you can get it out of the way," said Shirlynn Harvey, a voter.

Some voters told News 3 they have conflicts on Election Day. A voter named Lee Smith has a very good reason. "My daughter is going to deliver her fourth child sometime between today and November 2, so I didn't want to have to drive 100 miles back," said Smith.

The highly competitive race for governor is at the top of the ballot. A new poll out Friday from the Washington Post shows Democrat Terry McAuliffe leading by just one-point over Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Republicans are hoping for their first statewide win since 2009. "I like Youngkin because he is not a politician and I like his platform. He's for the parents being involved in school," said Smith.

Another voter, Cherita Washington, came to vote for McAuliffe. "I just like him and some of the things he plans to do in office," she said. "I usually vote Democratic, as well."

While the rain poured down for a while, it did let up, revealing the sun. Bob and Diane Longworth stood in the pouring rain only to have it clear up while they were inside voting.

"It was worth standing in the wind and the rain to vote. It really was. We had a good laugh when we got inside as the sun came out and maybe that's a sign the candidate we voted for will win," Bob Longworth said.

Early voting ends Friday at 5 pm. People can continue to vote absentee by mail. Election Day is on Tuesday.