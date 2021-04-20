Early voting begins this week for June Virginia primaries

NORFOLK, Va. - Early voting for June primary elections begins on Friday in Virginia.

Virginia law allows early voting to begin 45 days prior to Election Day, which is June 8 for the primaries this year. Voters do not need an excuse to vote early.

People can vote in-person at their registrar's office beginning Friday and lasting through June 5.

Democrats are picking their nominees for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General. Republicans are holding a convention to pick their nominees, but candidates from both parties will be on the ballot in House of Delegate races if applicable. Local positions are also on the ballot in some cases, including Sheriff of Hampton.

"Virginia is an example for the rest of the country about how you increase access to the ballot and create protections under the law for eligible voters," said Dr. Eric Claville, a News 3 political analyst.

Voters are also able to request a mail-in absentee ballot. Once again, no witness signature will be required for the June primary. "Nationally, we haven't seen any problems with mail-in voting that rises to the level of major fraud - if anything," said Claville.

Nearly three million people voted early prior to the November 2020 election, a major increase compared to 2016. "I think early voting helps voters to participate and cast their ballots when they have convenience," said Claville.

More information about voting and the candidates is available here.