Early voting ends Saturday in Virginia primaries

NORFOLK, Va. - More than 80,000 people have voted early in ahead of Virginia's primaries on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Early voting ends Saturday. Teresa Jones made sure her vote got in on Friday. "It's easy and efficient and I don't like long lines," she said.

Democrats are making their picks for statewide office Tuesday. Five Democrats are running for governor with experts and polls giving the advantage to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Jones didn't say who she's supporting, but says not McAuliffe. "We need fresh new eyes in the governor's mansion and change is needed in Virginia," she said.

Still, another voter, John Holmes, told News 3 he supports McAuliffe. "I'm out here particularly to vote for Terry McAuliffe because he's the one who gave me my voting rights back," said Holmes.

Dr. Eric Claville, a political analyst from Norfolk State University, says turnout is expected to be low, but early voting can help. "Especially in statewide offices if you can get your base to the polls very early, you pretty much guarantee yourself a victory if you have a sizable lead in early voting," said Claville.

In addition to the governor's race, six candidates are seeking the nomination for lieutenant governor. "I believe that is really going to be a toss-up," said Claville.

Also, Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking a third term and facing a primary challenge from Norfolk Del. Jay Jones. "We will see how that turns out, but that's going to be the closest race," Claville predicts.

Republicans already made their picks for statewide office in a nominating convention last month. There is a primary in the 83rd House District between three Republicans. The district covers parts of Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

Early voters in Norfolk say it took just a few minutes to vote. "Please come out to vote it matters," said Teresa Jones.

Early voting will be available at Norfolk City Hall between 9am and 5pm on Saturday. Then, the polls will be open from 6am to 7 pm on Tuesday.