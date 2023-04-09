Easter Sunday crash in Suffolk leaves one dead, two with serious injuries

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a crash that happened Easter Sunday morning in Suffolk left one dead and two others with serious injuries.

According to city officials, crews were notified of the crash just before 11:00 a.m. near Route 17 and the Western Freeway (SR 164).

Authorities told News 3 the initial call was that an SUV with two people inside had left the road, hit a guardrail, and went through a median into oncoming traffic.

City officials said the SUV hit a sedan that was traveling on Bridge Road, and had just exited from SR 164.

The preliminary investigation found that only two vehicles were involved.

The crash caused the road to be closed for an extended period of time. Everyone inside both cars were taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of one of the cars later died from their injuries.

As of Sunday afternoon, all lanes are back open.

The crash remains under investigation.