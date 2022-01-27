Eastern Shore may be the 'bullseye' of latest round of winter weather

CAPE CHARLES, Va. – Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore are expecting another round of snow this weekend.

In Cape Charles, a small town that’s known for its summertime vibe with a beach, quaint shops and colorful beach houses, snow is the talk of the town.

“We very rarely get snow here on the shore,” said Christy Iversen, office manager and sales agent with Chesapeake Properties. “It was beautiful. It was a welcomed sight. However, it created a mess.”

Driving into Cape Charles, an iced-over fountain outside Iversen's realty office catches your attention.

“We’ve done lots of Instagram posts with our fountain here and we’re promising all our repeat guests, it’ll be warm this summer and we’re waiting on them.”

Just down the road, inside the Table and Tonic gift shop is Cravings, a takeout-style restaurant. Last weekend, ahead of the snowstorm, they cooked up all kinds of comfort food.

“We tried to create a bunch of casseroles, quiche. We had some biscuits, stuff like that so people could have some nice warm comfort food for the snowstorm,” explained Margaret Heilman.

With just one grocery store in town, they’re preparing for round two, to give locals an option.

“We’re going to have some chicken enchilada casserole, some more soup, quiche, some salads, sandwiches,” Heilman added.

News 3 meteorologist Patrick Rockey says forecasts expect the Eastern Shore will be the bullseye for the heaviest snow and possibly some of the strongest winds during this latest round of winter weather that’s expected to begin Friday night.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth on Thursday, saying that resources are being pre-positioned to help the Eastern Shore.

