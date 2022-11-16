Eastern Virginia Medical School researchers tackle pancreatic cancer

NORFOLK, Va. — Pancreatic cancer is projected to surpass colorectal cancer to become the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. by 2030, research shows.

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and Nov. 17 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Dr. Amy Tang is a professor of cancer biology and a researcher with Leroy T. Canoles Jr. Cancer Research Center at Eastern Virginia Medical School. She and her team advocate for patients with pancreatic cancer.

“We’re trying to think differently and find innovative ways to control and conquer metastasis cancer, because that’s a very challenging problem in the world,” said Dr. Tang, who hopes to make a difference. “That’s what excites me to come in every day with these talented young students and to do this together to help our patients. Because patients really suffer, and their families suffer.”

EVMS researchers said they’re approaching this mission on several fronts. They’re searching for unique protein signatures, or biomarkers, that can serve as early indicators of pancreatic cancer. They’re also studying signaling pathways that promote the development of pancreatic tumors while trying to identify ways to stop these tumors from spreading.

Dr. Tang shared the following statistics, revealing the seriousness of pancreatic cancer:

Pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a five-year relative survival rate in the low 9-11% percent.



50% (Half) of all patients will die within the first 6-months following their initial diagnosis.



75% of all patients will die within the first year following their initial diagnosis.



90% of all patients will die within the first 5-years following their initial diagnosis.



John O’Grady, of Chesapeake, is a rare exception. O’Grady is a pancreatic cancer survivor, diagnosed in 2010. He now works with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, known as PanCAN.

“I talk with people across the country trying to give them encouragement to get through their treatment options and to be advocates to better their chances for survival,” O’Grady explained.

He added, “We are making progress, and awareness is a key part of that success.”

Purplestride, a fundraiser for PanCAN, is scheduled for April 29, 2023, at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.