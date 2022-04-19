Rep. Elaine Luria holds town hall in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Congresswoman Elaine Luria holds a town hall at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach.

VWU president Dr. Scott Miller will be the moderator. Luria is expected to talk about her recent work in Washington D.C. and will be taking questions and feedback from the audience.

Representative Luria is seeking a third re-election in Virginia's redrawn second district. News 3 spoke to Luria before the Town Hall about the upcoming re-election in November.

"I still represent the second as its drawn now. I think of Hampton Roads as a big community so its really exciting to have the line shifted around a little bit, learn about what people are thinking of and new parts of the district," Lurai tells NEws 3's Leondra Head.

When asked about the rising gas prices, Luria said:

"I think gas prices are really challenging for folks. When I go to the pump and see the price, it’s a lot. It’s a burden on families. I know that the administration is looking at ways to cut that, they’re looking at ways to cut that. They are limiting some of the regulations on ethanol content so the prices can be lower over the summer. They are also releasing strategic petroleum reserves."

Congress approved sending $13 billion to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

It is unprovoked aggression against Ukraine by Russia. The civilian casualties are horrifying and as a member of Congress really trying to do everything we can. Everything that we can flow into Ukraine and working with our NATO partners in order to stop the Russian aggression and drive them back," Luria said.

Luria says the U.S. is working with NATO to help Ukraine as much as possible.

"I think we should ramp up and provide everything we can that’s military useful to Ukraine and that they have the capacity to operate in order to help defend themselves. We’ve been flowing different types of weapons and I think the more sophisticated, more offensive weapons that we can get in Ukraine at this point the better. Some coming directly from the U.S. some come from NATO partners. For example, Slovakia was able to provide their air defense missiles and we were able to backfill with our patriot batteries,"