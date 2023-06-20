Watch Now
News

Actions

Elbow Road in Virginia Beach will temporarily close for tree trimming

elbow road
News 3
elbow road
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 17:17:37-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation will be conducting tree and vegetation trimming on Elbow Road Thursday, June 22.

The city says weather permitting, the work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, and the road will be closed to through traffic between Round Hill Drive and Margaret Drive.

Through traffic will be detoured to Round Hill Drive, South Independence Boulevard, and Salem Road.

The city says advanced warning and detour signs will be posted advising drivers of the alternate route.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV