AP: Bobby Scott wins in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District. He won over Republican Terry Namkung.

Scott has been in the seat since 1993.

Virginia’s newly redrawn 3rd congressional district now covers all of Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and part of Chesapeake.

“What we want to do is, rejuvenate, revitalize, not only this district in the cities, but we want to give the power back to the people, and I will be that person,” Namkung said prior to the election. “I'll be that linchpin not only for this district but also the United States.”

Incumbent Congressman Scott has held the seat since 1993. The Army Reserve veteran said voters should re-elect him so he can keep helping people.

“We passed the American Rescue Plan that put money in people's pockets with the stimulus checks and the child tax credit,” said Scott. “We dealt with the supply chain with the infrastructure bill and the CHIPS bill and we're dealing with inflation and people are surviving. It’s not good, but people are surviving.”

s the chairman of the education and labor committees, Scott said he wrote provisions in the American Rescue Plan to include funding to help reopen schools safely during the COVID-19 pandemic and make up for lost learning.

The economy, healthcare and lowering gas prices are top issues both Scott and Namkung want to tackle.

“You got the war in Ukraine; you got Saudi Arabia playing games with gas prices,” Scott said. “We need to get from under reliance on gas and have more sources of fuel.”

Namkung said he would fight for more funding if elected.

“One of the things that I definitely want to help out with is crime, increasing the jobs and then also fixing the school programs and bringing new leadership into the fold,” he said.

