Early voters turn out in "staggering" numbers in Hampton Roads cities

Considering there were no presidential or gubernatorial races this election cycle, officials say the number of in-person early voters is staggering.

News 3 Reporter Penny Kmitt collected the final data from each city:



Virginia Beach: 36,247

Chesapeake: 26,369

Suffolk: 8,503

Newport News: 8,450

Norfolk: 8,103

Portsmouth: 4,565

Meanwhile, election officials are still preparing for a busy day tomorrow.

In Virginia Beach, 100 crates carrying voting machines and ballot boxes were loaded into trucks Monday morning and escorted by Virginia Beach sheriffs to their different precincts.

Precinct chiefs were also sworn in and collected ballots to bring to the polls Tuesday morning.

With the eyes of the entire country on Virginia's 2nd Congressional District race, election officials say security is a priority.

"It is a very secure process," said Jeffrey Marks, the chairman of the Virginia Beach Electoral Board. "As I tell everybody, mistakes will happen, as with any election in any jurisdiction in any state. But there is no fraud and there is no suppression."

While Virginia Beach is allowing poll observers, Marks says they will be asked to leave if they are being disrespectful.

"Respect the poll workers and election workers," said Marks. "They do this not for the pay, but for the love of the process. It frustrates me sometimes when they don't get the appreciation or love they deserve."

Marks says early voting went smoothly this year, with representatives from both parties working together to ensure a fair election.

News 3 also spoke with voters who say overall it was a pleasant process.

"My wife and I believe in getting out early, making sure everything is correct, and we want to make sure our vote counts," said one Virginia Beach voter.

While cities are also still processing absentee ballots, these are the latest mail-in ballot numbers as of Monday morning:

