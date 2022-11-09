Jen Kiggans wins 2nd Congressional District seat after Elaine Luria concedes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans (Virginia Beach) has won the race in Virginia’s Second Congressional District over Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria who conceded Tuesday night.

The district became redder, politically, after redistricting.

Sen. Kiggans had been hoping to turn the seat red, and she previously acknowledged it was going to be a tight race. Elected as a state senator representing Virginia Beach and Norfolk in 2019, Kiggans is also a Navy veteran.

Kiggans said her aim is to lower gas prices and reduce inflation. She also called herself a pro-life candidate but says it's a state issue and has pushed back on attack ads from Luria that call her extreme.

Kiggans has also dodged questions about whether Biden rightfully won in 2020.

In June, she told News 3, "I'll just say this, Joe Biden lives in the White House and I wish he didn't."

"Has your position changed on that at all? Are you any more clear?" News 3 asked her in the most recent debate. "He's the president. He lives in the White House. I wish he didn't. He is the President of the United States," he said.

"Do you believe Joe Biden was elected in 2020, rightfully?" News 3 asked in a follow-up question. "I answered the question and we're going to move on to 2022, which is the election here today to talk about," she responded.

Kiggans believed people in the district want to balance the power Democrats have had for the last two years.

Kiggans beat out Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria. Ahead of the election, Luria told News 3 she was the better choice to represent voters.

"I think we can show a track record of having delivered for the Hampton Roads community over the last four years, especially for those new areas that are rural in the district. We can point to the examples of what we've done on the Eastern Shore," Luria said.

That includes things like upgrades to the 911 system on the Eastern Shore and pushing to increase the annual defense budget. While polls suggest issues like inflation as the top issue for voters, Luria pointed to something else.

Luria said she supported Virginia's current law when it comes to abortion, which allows abortion through the second trimester and then sets limits during the third trimester unless a mother's health is in jeopardy.

On the economy, Luria voted to help pass the Inflation Reduction Act. Critics question whether it's really inflation.

Luria has also prominently served on the committee investigating the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Prior to Election Day, Luria was optimistic about her chances of winning.

"I think we're seeing the enthusiasm across the district," she said. "I think talking about our record, what my team has done in the second district for the constituents here is going to be something people think about when they go to the polls and I think we're going to come out on top."