"Democracy and inflation," Voters share their reasons, concerns for voting in the 2022 Midterm Election

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Election day is here and the biggest topics on the top of voters' minds are inflation, reproductive rights, and democracy.

That's according to several voters News 3 Penny Kmitt spoke with on Election Day, many of which showed eagerness and excitement to cast their ballots today.

"This is one of my first times voting in a midterm election because I'm finding out how important they are," said Jasmine, a voter in the Woodhaven are of Virginia Beach. "I believe a woman should have the right to do whatever with her body nobody should be able to police or dictate that."

Reggie Smart, another voter, showed concern over the price of goods going up for him and his family.

"Democracy and inflation, both of those are very important especially because gas prices are the highest they've ever been, rent prices in Chesapeake are the highest ever," White said.

Early voters had similar concerns.

"I hope that people turn out on this election and still recognize that the republican party embraces a lot of falsehoods and that part is very concerning to me," said voter Jim Blohm.

When voter Nancy Stets was asked what motivated her to vote this election cycle, she responded, "The military, the recession, inflation, the border... the bottom line is we have to take our country back or we're not going to have a country"

Also out at the polls today were the two major candidates themselves.

Jen Kiggins cast her own ballot at Lynnhaven United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach Tuesday morning. While she was not available for an interview, she did take the time to meet with several of her supporters.

Incumbent Elaine Luria was greeting voters at Temple Beth El in Suffolk this morning. When asked how confident she was feeling on Election Day morning, she responded by saying she was feeling great.

"This election is important," said Luria. "Your vote is your voice. If you wake up a week, month, or year from now and you don't like what you see, if you didn't go vote you didn't have a part."

Voters also tell News 3 that they have been able to cast their ballots in under ten minutes. This may be due to the high early voting numbers seen across the Seven Cities. Virginia beach saw 36,247 people vote early in person. Other cities including Norfolk, Suffolk, and Newport News saw about 8,000 people vote before Election Day.

