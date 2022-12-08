Elizabeth City inmate dies 2 days after being booked, autopsy reveals cause of death

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. - The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office has reported the cause of death of an inmate.

24-year-old William Adam Seagle's autopsy report revealed that his cause of death was combined fentanyl/methadone toxicity.

On Friday, June 24 around 10:30 p.m., The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office responded to Albemarle District Jail in reference to a call for EMS assistance for an inmate that was not breathing.

Seagle had been in ADJ for two days for Failure to Appear on some traffic offenses.

His mother, Kimberly McNary Seagle spoke to News 3 at that time.

"He gave me a kiss and a hug, and he told me that he appreciated me and loved me and that was the last time I saw or heard from him," said Seagle.

