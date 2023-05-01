Watch Now
Elizabeth City police to hold press conference regarding Speed Street shooting

Speed Street in the area of Madrin Street in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where police said two teens were hurt in a shooting on April 24, 2023. April 25, 2023.
Posted at 11:15 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 11:15:50-04

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department will hold a press conference on Monday at noon.

Police will talk about a shooting that occurred on Speed Street that sent an 8-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy to the hospital.

Both boys have since been released from the hospital.

Elizabeth City police arrested Randall Ivan Ferguson, 19, on Friday, according to a press release.

