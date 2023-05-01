Elizabeth City police to hold press conference regarding Speed Street shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department will hold a press conference on Monday at noon.

Police will talk about a shooting that occurred on Speed Street that sent an 8-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy to the hospital.

Both boys have since been released from the hospital.

Elizabeth City police arrested Randall Ivan Ferguson, 19, on Friday, according to a press release.

