Elizabeth City student in custody after bringing firearm, drugs on school bus, sheriff's office says

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - A Northeastern High School student is in custody after being discovered with a firearm and drugs while riding a bus to school Wednesday morning.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, at 9:20 a.m., school resource officers with the sheriff's office made the discovery while the bus was stopped at River Road Middle School.

In cooperation with the Elizabeth City Police Department and ECPPS, officers and staff will conduct additional searches of the buildings at Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School. The sheriff's office said both schools are currently under a lockdown while officers investigate.

The sheriff's office also said that the incident is under control at this time, and any further response is out of precaution.

This is a developing story.