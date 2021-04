Starting Friday, April 30th, the curfew will begin at midnight and end at 6 a.m.

According to a news release, anyone wishing to protest or gather must fill out the proper paperwork. Click here for the form.

Residents can only break curfew to travel for work or for emergencies.

Travel to places like stores and gas stations, or for other non-emergency situations should take place outside of curfew hours.

This curfew will be in effect until further notice.