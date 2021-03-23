Emergency Medical Services agencies in Hampton Roads recognized for work during pandemic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Men and women in the Emergency Medical Services field were recently recognized by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The annual event was held virtually on Saturday, March 20.

“This has been an unprecedented year as we continue to respond and adapt to the biggest healthcare crisis of our lifetime,” Gov. Northam said in his introduction.

Four agencies and individuals in the Hampton Roads area received awards:

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS for Children – Chesapeake Fire Department

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Prehospital Educator – Daryl Clements, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services

The Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding EMS Agency – Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services

The Governor’s EMS Award for Innovation Excellence in EMS – Peninsula COVID-19 Operations Center

Chief Edmund Elliott with the Chesapeake Fire Department stated, “This profession that we’re in, none of us do this for glory or for recognition, but it does feel good when it comes along.”

The Chesapeake Fire Department operates several programs focused on pediatric and community health, wellness and prevention. One of those is “Camp Fury,” which partners with the Girls Scouts of the Colonial Coast.

“Our primary mission is to expose them to alternative career choices that may in the past have been predominantly male,” stated Chief Elliott. “Plant that seed in them that there are other, alternative careers that are certainly open to females.”

Another program that Chesapeake Fire Department implemented was the Juvenile Fire Setters Program, which focuses on children and adolescents involved in starting intentional destructive fires.

David Long, Executive Director of Tidewater Emergency Medical Services Council, is proud of the accomplishments, especially given the recent hurdles.

“You can see it certainly has taken its toll,” said Long. “It’s certainly made the job more challenging.”

Long also commented on how many EMS personnel are stepping up to help vaccinate the public against COVID-19.

“A lot do work overtime shifts then serve as vaccinators on top of what they’re doing from a day-to-day perspective.”

Nominations are already being submitted for Fiscal Year 2021. You can find more information here.

“Take time, especially after this difficult year, to nominate folks that you believe are worthy of the recognition for the work they do,” Long added.

