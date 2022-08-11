Emergency sewer repair to cause lane closure on Atlantic Ave. in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The City of Virginia Beach will be closing lanes outside of the Northbound Atlantic Avenue between 42nd street and 46th street on August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m-5 p.m.

The closure is due to an emergency sanitary sewer repair.

According to the release, residents will have access to their homes during the repair, and warning signs will notify motorists and pedestrians. The following map draws out the closures:

If you would like more information please contact 757-319-1112.

Stay with News 3 for updates.