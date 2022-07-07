HAMPTON, Va. - The emergency closures for North Beach on Fort Monroe will be lifted this coming weekend, a spokesperson for the Fort Monroe Authority confirmed to News 3 Thursday.

On June 11, the Fort Monroe National Monument started closing the beach on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m. due to ongoing safety for visitors after recent incidents, including a June 5 shooting in the parking lot adjacent to the beach that left a woman injured.

According to the spokesperson, the capacity turnaround near Battery DeRussy will remain in effect for the remainder of the summer season. If the parking lot reaches capacity before 9 p.m., no cars will allowed into the area except for verified patrons of the RV park on Fenwick Road.

The alert for the emergency closure has been removed from the Fort Monroe National Monument website, while the Summer Season reminder alert remains.