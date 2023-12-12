Watch Now
Employee grazed by bullet after altercation inside Hampton McDonald's; Police searching for suspect

Posted at 4:47 PM, Dec 12, 2023
HAMPTON, Va. — Police are seeking the public's help in locating the suspect in connection to maiming inside a McDonald's on Dec. 12.

Just before 1:30 p.m., a call was received for a shooting that occurred at the McDonald's in the 200 block of Fox Hill Road.

Police say preliminary investigations revealed that the first victim met with the suspect at the McDonald's to purchase a gaming console.

There was a physical altercation between the two inside the business, and according to police, the suspect displayed and discharged a firearm.

The second victim, a woman that works at the McDonald's and was not involved in the altercation, according to officers, suffered a graze gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and police say there is no suspect information at this time.

