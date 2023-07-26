Enjoy the Crepe Myrtle trees on a walk in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — My walk this week is inspired by the new box office smash Barbie.

Thanks to the Crepe Myrtle trees, everything around the neighborhood seems to be awash in pink.

So I strapped my dachshund, Deanie, in her pink harness and we set out to take out walk. As usual, she was squealing from excitement.

In all honesty, she would squeal even if it were raining. Everyone on the block knows she loves her walks.

The Crepe Myrtle is the most common tree in my Norfolk neighborhood. They are native to warm humid climates in Asia. Introduced to the United States in 18th century, they thrived in the south.

While some species only grow a few feet, the bright pink ones lining my streets top out over 30-feet-tall.

In the fall, the leaves turn a beautiful red color, and the constantly shedding bark means the whole tree is a perfect picture.

But Deanie sure appreciates matching the pink carpet of leaves she gets this time of year.