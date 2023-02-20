Enter our contest to win 2 tickets to the Beach It! Country Music Festival!

Calling all country music fans!

Some huge country stars are coming to Virginia Beach this summer, and we’re helping two people attend the concert for free.

Right now, you can enter our contest to win two tickets for the Beach It! Country Music Festival. The festival features big names like Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and more.

Trending: Full "Beach It" lineup announced

The festival will be held at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront from June 23-25.

Interested in winning the two free tickets? All you have to do is download our WTKR app, click on the contest entitled “Enter to Win Tickets to the Beach It! County Music Festival,” and enter!

The contest ends on Friday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.

Click here to download the WTKR app.