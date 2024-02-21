Norfolk State University prof. argues for cutting down on machine washing, drying your clothes

NORFOLK, Va. — Doing your laundry can have a significant effect on our environment, and not all washing cycles are as clean or as green as they seem.

But there are ways you can lighten your load and your impact.

“Do I really need to wash this now? Can it take another wearing?”

Chesapeake Brock Environmental Center showcases why Virginia is a leader in green building Pari Cruz

It’s the question not just on Christy Frederick’s mind, but a lot of ours too.

Frederick is an associate professor in Fashion Design at Norfolk State University. Her specialty areas include fashion design and textile surface design, so she knows all about the clothes we wear.

“Look at the label,” she told me. “See how it should be washed, how it can be washed.”

She told me washers and dryers can often wear clothes out faster.

“Anytime you place an article of clothing in the washing machine, there is agitation that goes on within the cycle. Also, if you’re washing in hot water, that can further break down the fibers of the clothing,” Frederick said.

Watch related story: CBF's Brock Environmental Center showcases why Virginia is a national leader in green building

Brock Environmental Center showcases why Virginia is a leader in green building

She told me washing your garments doesn’t just quickly degrade your clothing — they also release microfibers and microplastics into our waterways, as well as chemicals from detergents, especially if you wash and dry at higher temperatures.

According to Energy Star, a standard washing machine uses around 20 gallons of water for each load. The average American household does 300 loads of laundry each year.

It’s why Frederick says it is important to think about giving that article another wear before tossing it in the wash pile.

“It helps to air it out," Frederick said. "And I would say even just putting it on a hanger and shaking it out in a nice cool aired room or in front of the window or whatever. It lets the air breathe through the fibers and it will freshen.”

The NSU class we visited is working on a special sustainability project — something she says is top of mind for her and her students.

Pari Cruz

“We're partnering with Swarovski crystals, and our students are designing a collection around their crystals, and we're using their upcycled crystals,” she says. “So, they still will see the light of day and get a new life.”

As she teaches her students about upcycling clothes and fabrics, she also emphasizes how to design for a better future without as much waste.

“I always tell them: fads are great, but there are certain things that may have started as a fad, but you can wear it forever," Frederick said. "So, you know, don't be the designer of right now, be that designer that endures.”

A little less washing and drying helps save emissions, money and your clothes.

So as much as you can, try to cut down on the loads of laundry you’re doing or make the most out of them when you do wash and dry.

Frederick reminds, “Small changes will then lead to larger changes.”