Chesapeake's Brock Environmental Center showcases why Virginia is a national leader in green building

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia is one of the top ten states leading the way when it comes to green buildings.

And you don't have to travel too far to see one of them: the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Brock Environmental Center is right in Virginia Beach.

"The Chesapeake Bay Foundation sees our buildings as a catalyst for change and inspire what's possible,” said Chris Gorri, general manager for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Brock Environmental Center.

Pari Cruz

Gorri took us on a tour showing us that it isn't just beautiful, it's also thoughtfully designed.

"For us, it is an opportunity to showcase what is possible, but also have the forethought within the world to really make an impactful change," said Gorri.

The center has earned the LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, platinum certification.

Pari Cruz

It's the highest designation for green buildings in the world.

The organization says 90 projects in the state officially received the LEED certification in 2023. An additional 3,500 projects are currently pursuing it.

The U.S. Green Building Council also says Virginia is ranked 6th in the nation for green buildings.

"Virginia Beach has specifically, and the state of Virginia, has really pushed those boundaries,” said Gorri. “And when people see more buildings like that happen, it becomes more commonplace."

Virginia Beach Chesapeake Bay Foundation partners with VBCPS for environmental studies program Pari Cruz

The Brock Environmental Center is the first commercial building in the country permitted to capture rainwater for all water needs, including their drinking water.

"We capture about 40% of the rainwater off the roof. The other step is diverted to rain gardens on the property,” Gorri told me. “And then it goes through a two-step membrane treatment system, UV filtration. And then we do have to meet the federal Safe Drinking Water Act by adding chlorine into it.

From the driftwood chandeliers to the former Norfolk Public Schools gym floor, nearly everything in this building is repurposed, recycled or reused in some way or another — even the compostable toilets.

Pari Cruz

They're also equipped with 168 solar panels and two wind turbines to generate their own electricity, geothermal wells, energy-efficient windows and other architectural features to help provide clean and natural heating, cooling, and ventilation.

"We're 10,500 square feet, but our monthly energy bill is $17.19 with Dominion Energy,” said Gorri. “And so, for a program like the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which we did pay for upfront, but that is money long term that we can now put towards programming and programs that save the bay while also reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and inspiring others."

Chris tells me even he hopes this encourages others to make energy reductions in their own homes, like controlling your HVAC when you're not home, unplugging appliances when not in use, low-flow showerheads, and using curtains to shade your home so the AC isn't constantly running.

"The average person can do all of these at home. They can then have their own positive impact on the environment. And so, they're supporting that," Gorri said.

News Hampton Roads groups sign agreement in preparation of rising sea levels Erika Craven

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation hopes its Brock Environmental Center makes these concepts more accessible for everyone by showcasing what they're doing for sustainability while continuing to build forward.

"Just take the concept of the idea and how can you incorporate that into your home," Gorri said. "And that's what we hope that the Brock Center does for everybody... If you leave inspired to do or change one thing, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Brock Center did its job."

If you're interested in learning more, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Brock Environmental Center offers tours where you can come and learn more about the building and ways you can implement some of these green practices in your own homes.

You can sign up for one of those tours here.