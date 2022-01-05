"Even if I have to spend the whole day here I'm thankful," people wait hours for COVID tests outside Patient First

Cars filled the parking lot of Patient First off Holland Road, and even overflowed into a Little Ceasar's next door, as people waited hours for a COVID-19 test.

"Ive been out here for about two hours," said Kayla Putnam, one of the many people waiting in their cars outside Patient First.

Putnam says she got in line at 10:00 AM, and by noon, she still had about 40 people ahead of her in the queue.

"I have at least another hour left before I'm even seen, this is just to get my information now, not to even get an actual test," Putnam explained.

Vehicles nearly crashed into each other today, as the Patient First parking lot filled to the brim.

Some cars even parked on the grass.

This comes as other urgent care clinics have shut their doors to walk-ins.

NowCare Urgent Center, for example, is now testing by appointment only.

Urgent Care receptionists say appointments are booked within just minutes of being posted online.

This is why Putnam says she doesn't mind waiting in line.

"All the other sites have been booked up, Patient First is the only place that is taking walk-ins," she said. "Even if I have to spend the whole day here I'm thankful for that. But it's getting a little crazy."

Patient First says they will continue to offer both PCR and rapid COVID testing, but due to high demand, tests are only available to those showing COVID-19 symptoms.

